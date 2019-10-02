Market Overview

Lantheus To Acquire Progenics Pharma In All-Stock Deal
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 3:12pm   Comments
Micro-cap biotech Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) is advancing strongly following an announcement concerning a buyout deal.

The Deal

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) and Progenics, which uses artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, announced an agreement under which the former will acquire the latter in an all-stock deal.

The agreement provides for Progenics shareholders receiving 0.2502 shares of Lantheus for each Progenics share they hold.

This exchange ratio, according to the release, values Progenics at a 35% premium to its 30-day volume-weighted average closing price, and a 21% premium to the closing price on Tuesday.

Lantheus is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, which manufactures diagnostic imaging agents and products.

The boards of both companies have approved the transaction.

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Settles Ohio Opioid Lawsuit, Teligent Explores Options For Certain Assets, Novartis Reports Cosentyx Data

Deal Logic

The combination of Lantheus and Progenics will form a company with a diversified diagnostic and therapeutics portfolio, the companies said in the release.

The two companies had pro forma combined revenues of $370.1 million for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2019.

The deal is premised on the logic of leveraging Lantheus' expertise in complex manufacturing, supply chain and commercial excellence, with Progenics' three leading FDA approved products, clinical pipeline and development capabilities.

"This combination unlocks additional value for stakeholders and stockholders alike through Lantheus' enhanced resources and R&D capabilities, proven commercial expertise and complementary portfolio of products," said Mark Baker, CEO of Progenics.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to approval by Lantheus and Progenics stockholders, regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions

Price Action

Progenics shares were up 9.80% to $5.44, while Lantheus shares were slipping 21.66% to $18.82.

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Contracts Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

