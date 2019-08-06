Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Accepts Rockwell Medical's New Drug Application
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 10:48am   Comments
Share:
FDA Accepts Rockwell Medical's New Drug Application

Shares of the thinly traded micro-cap biopharma Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) were advancing solidly Tuesday before falling back into the red. 

What Happened

Rockwell, which works on alleviating anemia resulting from end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease, said the FDA accepted its new drug application, or NDA, for its intravenous formulation of Triferic.

Rockwell's first product Dialysate Triferic, which launched in May, is mixed with liquid bicarbonate to deliver iron to patients via the dialysate.

Why It's Important

The IV formulation will allow dialysis centers to administer Triferic to patients regardless of the mode of bicarbonate delivery being used, according to the company.

"If approved, the I.V. formulation would complement Dialysate Triferic and expand the global market potential of our Triferic portfolio," CEO Stuart Paul said in a statement. 

Following the acceptance of the regulatory filing, the FDA set the PDUFA date for March 28, 2020.

Rockwell shares were down 0.21% at $2.38 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Biotech Stock On The Radar: Veru, A Catalyst-Rich Biopharma

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks FDA Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RMTI)

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
45 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Delta Cargo Chooses FreightWaves SONAR For Global Freight Intelligence