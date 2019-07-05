Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Shares Of Micro-Cap Oncology Biotech Oasmia Are Ripping Higher
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 05, 2019 11:09am   Comments
Share:
Why Shares Of Micro-Cap Oncology Biotech Oasmia Are Ripping Higher

Shares of the thinly traded micro-cap biotech OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ: OASM) were advancing strongly Friday.

What Happened

Sweden-based Oasmia, which develops new generation human and veterinary oncology drugs, said Friday ahead of the market open that it has reached an agreement with its largest shareholder Arwidsro that would settle all outstanding balances and support a planned capital infusion into Oasmia. 

The agreement provides for the fulfillment of a commitment Arwidsro made in January 2018 to provide capital of 75 million Swedish krona ($7.9 million) through the exercise of warrants.

Oasmia will also acquire Arwidsro's claims OF 60.2 million SEK to MGC for 40.2 million SEK, with the difference added to the former as a positive earnings item, according to Oasmia. 

Why It's Important

These measures will substantially reduce Oasmia's liabilities and increase its equity and liquidity, the company said. 

"It feels good to straighten out some historical question marks and close further parts of our review by fulfilling past agreements. In addition, getting SEK 20 million to reduce our debt burden is very positive," ChairmanJörgen Olsson said in a statement. 

"The most important thing now is to get progress, capital and stability to continue the path towards a commercially successful pharmaceutical company." 

Earlier on Thursday, the company announced the creation of a business advisory board to help with the commercialization of Apealea, its ovarian cancer drug, as well as the evaluation and development of market opportunities for other product candidates.

Oasmia shares were skyrocketing 76.42% to $2.17 on roughly 438 times their average volume at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates

Cytori CFO Resigns, Biotech Restructures In Bid To Focus Resources On Lung Cancer Drug

Posted-In: Biotech News Financing Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OASM)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; June Employment Numbers Exceed Estimates
21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

ETC/USD Maintains The Lead Ignoring Market's Bear Pressure

GBP/USD Falling As The Greenback Gains Ground