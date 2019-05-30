Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Revisiting Axsome After Its 800% Year-To-Date Rally
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 30, 2019 4:38pm   Comments
Share:
Revisiting Axsome After Its 800% Year-To-Date Rally

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock has been a high flier ever since it hit a record intraday low of $1.94 in late December.

Benzinga alerted readers to the stock when it had advanced by about 200 percent in January.

Tracking The Stock

Shares of Axsome saw a spike Jan. 7, when it reported positive midstage results for its lead asset AXS-05 in treating patients with major depressive disorder, or MDD. Axsome, a small-cap, actively traded biotech, which works on novel therapies for central nervous system disorders,

After being largely rangebound between $8 and $10 until mid-March, Axsome shares began a steady climb.

The stock has gained roughly 800 percent year-to-date.

axsmstock.png

Source: Yahoo

For much of the upward move, volumes have been significant, lending credence to the rally.

With a 14-day relative strength index, or RSI, of 70, the stock is well into overbought territory.

Has the stock run ahead of its fundamentals — or is there still an attractive entry point for investors who missed the bus?

Clinical Trial Progress

Axsome is set to commence a late-stage study of AXS-05 in the second quarter.

The Phase 2 ASCEND study that compared AXS-05, dextromethorphan and bupropion, vs. the active comparator bupropion, met the primary endpoint.

The company is also set to initiate an open-label safety trial of the candidate in MDD and treatment-resistant depression, or TRD, also in the second quarter.

axsmpipeline_0.png

Source: Axsome

Upcoming Clinical Trial Readouts

• Topline data from the Phase 2 CONCERT trial of AXS-12 in narcolepsy: second quarter.

• Topline data for the Phase 3 STRIDE-1 trial of AXS-05 in TRD: second half of 2019.

• Topline data of the placebo-controlled trial of AXS-05 in MDD: second half of 2019.

• Topline data for the Phase 3 MOMENTUM trial of AXS-07 in migraine: second half of 2019.

• Topline data from the Phase 2/3 ADVANCE-1 trial of AXS-05 in Alzheimer's disease agitation: first half of 2020.

The Sell-Side Take 

The average analyst recommendation for Axsome is a Strong Buy, with an average price target of $33,  according to TipRanks. This suggests roughly 30-percent upside from current levels. The Street-high price target for Axsome is $50.

Axsome shares closed Thursday's session down 1.97 percent at $24.42. 

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations In The Spotlight

5 Small-Cap Biotechs In Citi's Buy List With Big Upside Potential

Posted-In: Biotech Top Stories Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXSM)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Iovance, Guardant Prices Offering, 2 Stocks to Debut
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Axovant Doses First Patient In Gene Therapy Trial, Agile Resubmits NDA, ADMA Prices Offering
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Roche, Trial Results For Agios, Iovance And MacroGenics
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Goes Shopping, Mixed Trial Results For Provention Bio, 4 Stocks To Debut
4 Stocks Breaking Out On Earnings & Other News
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Daiichi's Positive Breast Cancer Trial, Supernus Slumps, Axovant Reverse Split
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 30