Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sarepta To Pay $165M To Buy Out Myonexus, Reports Positive Results For Muscular Dystrophy Trial Results
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2019 2:41pm   Comments
Share:
Sarepta To Pay $165M To Buy Out Myonexus, Reports Positive Results For Muscular Dystrophy Trial Results
Related SRPT
72 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Foot Locker, Cisco And More
Sarepta Therapeutics Presents at Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2E Data Conference (Transcript) (Seeking Alpha)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares were advancing Wednesday following the release of the results of an early stage trial evaluating its gene therapy candidate MYO-101 in limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2E.

What Happened

Sarepta said the three clinical trial participants who received MYO-101 at a dose of 5*13vg/kg showed robust expression of transduced beta-SG at about two months.

MYO-101 transduces skeletal and cardiac muscle with a gene that codes for the full-length, native beta-SG protein, the lack of which causes LGMD2E.

As opposed to the 20-percent pre-defined measure of success for expression, actual mean protein expression was 51 percent, the company said.

Mean fiber intensity, as measured by IHC, was 47 percent compared to normal control.

Sarepta also noted that all patients showed a notable decrease in serum creatine kinase, a biomarker associated with muscle damage.

Separately, Sarepta said it has exercised its option to acquire Myonexus Therapeutics, the company behind gene therapies for five LGMDs. Subject to the closing of the transaction, Sarepta said it will pay Myonexus shareholders $165 million.

Sarepta is being touted as a M&A candidate due to its rich gene therapy pipeline.

Why It's Important

LGMD2E is an autosomal recessive muscular dystrophy, with affected people showing neuromuscular symptoms before the age of 10. Progression of the disease may lead to a loss of ambulation in teen years and often death by the age of 30.

There is no approved therapy for the indication.

What's Next

Following the positive results, the company said it will continue the pivotal trial focused on developing MYO-101 for LGMD2E.

Sarepta shares were up 9.86 percent at $153.85 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Analysts Slash KaryoPharm Price Targets By Over 50% After Adcom Setback

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Panel Vote Sinks KaryoPharm, Refuse-To-file Letter For Adamis, Tandem Diabetes Earnings

Photo by Cbenner12/Wikimedia. 

Posted-In: Myonexus TherapeuticsBiotech News M&A Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SRPT)

72 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Foot Locker, Cisco And More
Sell-Side Picks Top Gene Therapy Takeout Candidates Following Spark Therapeutics Deal
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings, IPOs
Solid Biosciences Shares Crash After Data Release On Muscular Dystrophy Candidate
GE, PayPal, Sarepta, EWW: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 31
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SRPT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Underwhelmed By Volkswagen's Valuation Of Ford Mobility Unit