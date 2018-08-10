On Friday, TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) announced FDA approval of the first-ever patient-controlled long-acting reversible vaginal birth control system.

What Happened?

The FDA approved TherapeuticsMD’s ANNOVERA prescription birth control ring, which is inserted into the vagina and removed by the user herself at her discretion and prevents ovulation for an entire year.

Why It’s Important

The new birth control is the first of its kind and is likely to be classified as a “new chemical entity,” which would potentially grant TherapeuticsMD five years of patent exclusivity.

“The U.S. contraceptive market is shifting toward long-acting solutions and we believe ANNOVERA represents an exciting new entrant for women and healthcare providers by providing the first woman-controlled, procedure-free, long-acting, reversible birth control product putting the woman in control of both her fertility and menstruation," said Dr. Brian Bernick, Co-Founder of TherapeuticsMD.

What’s Next?

ANNOVERA is a potential alternative to both daily oral contraceptives and long-acting implants that require invasive procedures. After being halted for about 90 minutes, TherapeuticsMD stock closed up about 1 percent Friday following the news, but investors will be watching to see if women prefer the new contraceptive method to the current methods available. According to Statista, the global contraceptives market will grow to a $23.1 billion industry by 2020.

