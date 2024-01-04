Steve Jobs Never Knew His Biological Father But Had Eaten At His Restaurant Several Times Without Knowing It — His Dad, Unaware Jobs Was His Son said, 'He Was A Sweet Guy And A Big Tipper'

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. Co-Founder Steve Jobs led a life marked by groundbreaking achievements in the tech industry. But his personal life, especially his family history, tells a story of emotional intricacies and unrealized connections. While it is well known that Jobs was adopted, a less-known fact is that he unknowingly met his biological father multiple times.

Born in 1955 to Abdulfattah "John" Jandali and Joanne Schieble, Jobs faced a life-altering moment early on. His mother decided to give him up for adoption because of strong opposition from her father to her relationship with Jandali, a Syrian national. Jandali said, “I was very much in love with Joanne. … But sadly, her father was a tyrant, and forbade her to marry me, as I was from Syria.”

Jobs was adopted by Paul Jobs and Clara Hagopian and grew up unaware of his biological roots. His biological parents reunited and had another child, novelist Mona Simpson, but eventually separated, with Joanne returning to the U.S. with Mona.

Jobs’s journey to discover his biological family began after his adoptive mother died in 1986. He eventually met his biological mother and sister. Describing this bond, Jobs said in Walter Isaacson’s biography, “Mona was not completely thrilled at first … but as we got to know each other, we became really good friends, and she is my family.”

The story took an unexpected turn when Jobs and his sister sought out their biological father. But Jobs decided not to meet Jandali, fearing the potential exploitation of their relationship. Jandali, unaware of his encounters with Jobs, told The New York Times, "All of the successful technology people used to come there. Even Steve Jobs … he was a sweet guy and a big tipper."

Jobs frequently visited a restaurant managed by a Syrian, not realizing it was his biological father. “I shook his hand, and he shook mine and that's all,” Jobs said during a “60 Minutes” interview. "I learned a little bit about him, and I didn't like what I learned."

Despite learning in 2006 that Jobs was his son, Jandali, driven by "Syrian pride," refrained from initiating contact. He expressed his hope for a reconciliation as reported by the New York Post.

“I live in hope that before it is too late he will reach out to me. … Steve will have to do that as the Syrian pride in me does not want him ever to think I am after his fortune.”

Jandali, reflecting on their shared traits, said, "This might sound strange, though, but I am not prepared, even if either of us was on our deathbeds, to pick up the phone to call him. Steve will have to do that."

Regret and a sense of loss marked Jandali’s reflections on his lack of a relationship with his son.

“Now I just live in hope that, before it is too late, he will reach out to me, because even to have just one coffee with him just once would make me a very happy man,” he said.

This story contrasts with Jobs’ public image, highlighting the complexities of family and identity. The father and son never officially met before Jobs’s death in 2011, leaving an emotional chapter in their lives unresolved.

