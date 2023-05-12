How Celebrities Are Using AI

As decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) permeates society, it’s perhaps celebrities who have hit the ground running with this newly introduced technology. Whether AI is being used as a personal assistant, to create AI-generated music, or provide guidance for their investment portfolios, the power of AI is being increasingly used by celebrities and business moguls.

AI In Investing

Branding, virtual assistants and music aren’t the only ways celebrities are using artificial intelligence. While actors and musicians earn income through their work, many turn their income into more money through investments.

Rapper Jay-Z, through his venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partners, invested $16.5 million in an artificially intelligent pizza service. Founded by a group of former SpaceX engineers, Stellar Pizza is a robot-powered pizza service that uses AI to operate a fully-automated delivery service. Without the overhead costs associated with labor and real estate, the robotic pizza truck creates and delivers the food to customers.

Aside from a direct investment in an AI-centered company, prominent social figures, hedge fund managers and investment firms are increasingly turning to AI for assistance in wealth-building.

AI chatbots can be used to help investors navigate the financial marketplace to assist in portfolio management, personalized guidance, faster research, and investing education. Investors can craft an investment strategy that will allow AI to advise them. This could include creating a personalized diversification strategy that the AI assistant will monitor as well as informing the user if they’re straying from their designated risk threshold.

Much of the drudgery associated with finding and analyzing vast amounts of data can be effectively outsourced to the assistant, allowing investors to work more efficiently and improve their chances of meeting their goals.

One industry leader at the crossroads of artificial intelligence and financial management is the investment platform Magnifi. Reality TV star, Wall Street Journal best-selling author, and former corporate banker Jason Tartick recently partnered with Magnifi after seeing the benefits it offers.

“With personalized guidance, Magnifi will help you level up your financial empowerment through education and data-backed insights to help you invest intelligently and confidently,” Tartick said.

AI As A Virtual Assistant

Neural networks give AI the ability to artificially “think.” A neural network is modeled after the human brain's structure and function, enabling AI to artificially practice reason and logic ─ even mimic human thought processes.

Celebrities and everyday people are beginning to use AI as virtual assistants that can record and configure a day-to-day schedule. Rapper, producer, and former Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am created Omega, an AI virtual assistant that can book flights, schedule appointments, and organize celebrities’ often busy schedules.

A recent Iowa State University article entitled “Are Digital Humans the Employees of the Future?” discusses the work of Lingvao Yuan, an assistant professor of information systems and business analytics at the university.

“Virtual assistants also help people with specific tasks, but similar to voice-control assistants like Alexa and Siri, the relationship with the user is ongoing,” the article states. “The researchers point to Digital Domain as an early pioneer with this technology. The company is developing digital assistants for Zoom that could take notes during a meeting, provide a summary and arrange schedules. Other potential applications include personal shopping and physical therapy.”

By removing small tasks from human assistants and celebrities themselves, both are able to save time and work more efficiently.

AI In Social Media And Photo Editing

Social media influencers and stars are implementing AI to enhance their social media presence. Using AI-powered tools, artificial intelligence can analyze media data to help optimize their posts for maximum engagement. This detailed analysis provides celebrities and influencers with information that will lead to a better-optimized social media presence and improved brand exposure.

Influencers and celebrities also are using AI for photo editing. Luminar Neo, a product created by tech company Skylum, uses AI-powered photo editing software to enable users to enhance landscapes, remove unwanted details, adjust scene lighting, and automatically remove skin imperfections. The fast and convenient tool aids those with a prominent social media presence in quickly and frequently posting content that has the look of professional editing.

AI In Music And Art

Celebrities are also beginning to use AI to interact with fans. The new online service character.ai allows users to initiate a conversation with an AI avatar of their favorite public figures. As character.ai and other AI technologies continue to improve, musicians and actors will be able to allow officially-vetted avatars using their likenesses to have personalized interactions with fans. This tool will undoubtedly allow prominent social figures to expand and grow their outreach and fan bases without being physically present or committing to the time to speak with every fan.

Musicians and artists are going so far as to incorporate AI into their artworks. In February, DJ and producer David Guetta recorded a track that included an AI-generated voice of rapper Eminem. Guetta posted a video to Twitter discussing how the remix came to be, stating, “Basically you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like, so I typed, ‘Write a verse in the style of Eminem about Future Rave,’ and I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice. I put the text in that and I played the record and people went nuts.”

