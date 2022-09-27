Best APY Rates for September 27, 2022

Bank APY Type Min Deposit Term CIT 2.40% Savings $100 n/a Bask Bank 2.75% Savings $1 n/a UFB Direct 2.85% Savings $0 n/a Brio Direct 2.61% Savings $500 n/a Quorom 2.50% Savings $0 n/a

While savings account rates appear to be solid, the highest savings rates do not currently include CDs, which indicates that short-term savings plans may not have the power they once did. However, niche banks with unique savings programs are flooding the market in an effort to attract as much new business as possible.

About the Best Savings Accounts

CIT

CIT Bank is now a division of First Citizens Bank, a top-50 bank in the U.S. The bank is committed to unique financial solutions, accessibility and now has the backing of one of the largest banks in the country.

Bask Bank

Bask Bank is a unique banking outlet that offers a mileage savings account partnered with American Airlines along with a traditional savings account. FDIC insured, the bank partners with Texas Capital Bank.

UFB Direct

A division of Axos Bank, UFB Direct offers a branchless banking model that offers better customer service and a host of personal banking products like savings and money market accounts. Award-winning customer support and unique financial solutions—paired with high interest rates—help customers make the most of their money.

Brio Direct

Brio Direct is a sub-brand of Webster Bank, providing online savings accounts and tools for the consumer. With its all-mobile banking options, it’s much easier to save when you download the Brio Direct app and make a deposit today.

Quorom

Quorum Federal Credit Union is a place where the leadership wants members to reach their financial goals, offering a range of information and financial products to better the consumer and help them make informed decisions.