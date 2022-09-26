Best APY Rates for September 26, 2022

Bank APY Type Min Deposit Term CIT 2.40% Savings $100 n/a Citizens Bank 2.35% Savings $1 n/a Lending Club 2.25% Savings $100 n/a Synchrony 2.15% Savings $0 n/a Marcus 2.15% Savings $0 n/a

While savings account rates appear to be solid, the highest savings rates do not currently include CDs, which indicates that short-term savings plans may not have the power they once did. However, niche banks with unique savings programs are flooding the market in an effort to attract as much new business as possible.

About the Best Savings Accounts

CIT

CIT Bank is now a division of First Citizens Bank, a top-50 bank in the U.S. The bank is committed to unique financial solutions, accessibility and now has the backing of one of the largest banks in the country.

Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank is one of the 15 largest retail banks in the United States, offering a massive range of banking services and over 1,000 local branches. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the bank offers personal and commercial banking support.

Lending Club

LendingClub was founded in 2007 as a financial support group that could help its members reach their financial goals. Today, LendingClub offers a range of financial products and services that aim to reinvent how banking is done.

Synchrony

Synchrony is an FDIC-insured bank that provides a wide range of financial products from credit cards to loans and banking accounts. As an online bank, Synchrony offers easy access and more financial flexibility than most institutions.

Marcus

Marcus is the personal banking arm of Goldman Sachs, one of the leading investment banks in the world. Through Marcus, you can obtain credit cards, take out loans and even open checking and savings accounts that help you do more with your money.