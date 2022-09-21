Best APY Rates for September 21, 2022

Bank APY Type Min Deposit Term CIT 2.10% Savings $100 n/a SoFi 2.00% Savings $0 n/a Lending Club 2.15% Savings $100 n/a Citizens 2.35% Savings $0 n/a Barclays 2.00% Savings $0 n/a

While savings account rates appear to be solid, the highest savings rates do not currently include CDs, which indicates that short-term savings plans may not have the power they once did. However, niche banks with unique savings programs are flooding the market in an effort to attract as much new business as possible.

About the Best Savings Accounts

CIT

CIT Bank is now a division of First Citizens Bank, a top-50 bank in the U.S. The bank is committed to unique financial solutions, accessibility and now has the backing of one of the largest banks in the country.

SoFi

SoFi was founded as a place where consumers can discover financial independence. Started by Stanford business students who worked off an alumni-funded lending model, the firm has exploded to take a massive chunk out of the personal banking marketplace. This online platform wants money to work for the consumer, offering loan refinancing, investing tools and bank accounts.

Lending Club

LendingClub was founded in 2007 as a financial support group that could help its members reach their financial goals. Today, LendingClub offers a range of financial products and services that aim to reinvent how banking is done.

Citizens

Citizens Bank is one of the 15 largest retail banks in the United States, offering a massive range of banking services and over 1,000 local branches. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the bank offers personal and commercial banking support.

Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank founded in 1690 in London that has seen many iterations and expansions over its long history. Currently, the bank offers a range of bank accounts and financial tools like investing accounts and loans. In fact, the bank was touted as the most powerful transactional corporation in the world in a study from 2011.