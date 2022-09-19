Best APY Rates for September 19, 2022

Bank APY Type Min Deposit Bread Savings Up to 2.15% Savings $100 CIT Bank Up to 2.15% Savings $1,000 Citizens Access 2.10% Savings $5,000 Synchrony 2.05% Savings $0 Citi Accelerate 2.00% Savings $0

While savings account rates appear to be solid, the highest savings rates do not currently include CDs, which indicates that short-term savings plans may not have the power they once did. However, niche banks with unique savings programs are flooding the market in an effort to attract as much new business as possible.

About the Best Savings Accounts

Bread Savings

Bread Savings is a product of Comenity Bank that offers another branchless banking model. You can invest in a savings account with Bread at any time, there are no hidden fees, unlimited deposits and compound interest that is credited monthly.

CIT Bank

CIT Bank is now a division of First Citizens Bank, a top-50 bank in the U.S. The bank is committed to unique financial solutions, accessibility and now has the backing of one of the largest banks in the country.

Citizens

When you grab a Citizens Access savings account, there are no fees and you can manage the account all online. Yes, you can get other banking products from Citizens, but you can also set up direct deposits to go into this account, get promo or teaser rates that change often and earn more than 20 times the national average in interest.

Synchrony

Synchrony is an FDIC-insured bank that provides a wide range of financial products from credit cards to loans and banking accounts. As an online bank, Synchrony offers easy access and more financial flexibility than most institutions.

Citibank

Citibank is one of the largest financial institutions in America, offering a massive range of banking products, loan, credit cards and more. With the Citi Accelerate account, you can save more, earn higher interest rates and begin to centralize your finances.

Start Saving Your Hard-Earned Cash Today

Start saving your money today with an account that suits your budget and financial plan. While these banks are all different, they provide unique savings accounts that allow you to stash your cash, earn higher interest rates and plan for the future.

