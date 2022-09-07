APY Rates for September 7, 2022

Bank APY Type Min Deposit Term CFG Community Bank 2.55% Money Market $1,000 n/a UFB Direct 2.21% Savings $0 n/a Valley Bank 2.20% Savings $1 n/a Vio Bank 2.15% Savings $100 n/a Northpointe Bank 2.15% Money Market $25,000 n/a

While savings account rates appear to be solid, the highest savings rates do not currently include CDs, which indicates that short-term savings plans may not have the power they once did. However, niche banks with unique savings programs are flooding the market in an effort to attract as much new business as possible.

About the Best Savings Accounts

CFG Community Bank

CFG Community Bank was founded in 2009 with the idea that it should operate differently than a traditional bank. The bank is solely-owned, and uses an entrepreneurial approach to give customers the best results—all with the same tools a traditional bank provides, from money market accounts to savings and CDs. The bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

UFB Direct

A division of Axos Bank, UFB Direct offers a branchless banking model that offers better customer service and a host of personal banking products. Award-winning customer support and unique financial solutions—paired with high interest rates—help customers make the most of their money.

Valley Bank

Valley Bank has over 200 locations in New York, New Jersey, Florida and Alabama, serving customers since 1927. The firm stands out by offering loans even in the most trying of financial times, and it also provides customized service to customers who want to make more of their money and reach their financial goals.

Vio Bank

A division of MidFirst Bank—America’s largest, privately-held bank—Vio Bank is the online arm that provides customers with savings solutions that offer greater results.

Northpointe Bank

Founded in 1999, Northpointe Bank has been voted the top-performing bank in America by the Independent Community Bankers of America 9 years running. With the ICARE Pledge and billions of dollars in loans funded, Northpointe Bank helps customers reach their financial goals, no matter where they started.

Start Saving Your Hard-Earned Cash Today

Start saving your money today with an account that suits your budget and financial plan. While these banks are all different, they provide unique savings accounts that allow you to stash your cash, earn higher interest rates and plan for the future.

Readers are also invited to return to Benzinga at any time to learn more about savings rates, CDs, money market accounts and much more.