FinTwit Focus: Wolves of Wealth Create A Community For Trading Ideas

Wolves of Wealth is a sponsor of the upcoming FinTwit Conference hosted by Benzinga in partnership with Lupton Capital, taking place on May 13-14 in Las Vegas.

The company is a trading community founded by Justin Banks and co-owned by Chris Popov, who together have over 15 combined years of trading experience. The Wolves of Wealth discord trading group has over 1,000 members who share trading ideas and learn about the markets together.

The company intends to offer a trading course that will cover fundamentals, technical setups, and the psychology of being a successful trader, according to its website.

Also Read: FinTwit Focus: REX Shares LLC

The FinTwit conference will take place at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on May 13-14. Attendees will benefit from professionally vetted content that covers options trading methods, technical analysis approaches, and more.

The conference also offers the opportunity to network and learn from some of the most well-known figures in trading and investing.

Investors interested in learning more about the 2022 FinTwit Conference and to purchase tickets to the event, go to this website.