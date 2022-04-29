FinTwit Focus: REX Shares LLC

Benzinga is hosting the FinTwit Conference in partnership with Lupton Capital on May 13-14, 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Among the sponsors of the event is REX Shares LLC, a Fairfield, Connecticut-based independent provider of exchange-traded products (ETPs). The company launched in 2015 and promotes itself with the tag line, "We help make the investing world flat by democratizing access to compelling investment products and strategies."

REX Shares is known for its MicroSectors brand of tools designed to provide investors with specified leverage and inverse exposures to popular niches of the market including oil and gas exploration and production, gold mining, big banks and FANG.

Last September, REX Shares was recognized as the Best Leveraged & Inverse ETF Issuer (Including ETNs) with partner Bank of Montreal for the second year in a row at the 2021 ETF Express U.S. Awards. The firm also surpassed $2 billion in assets under management (AUM) in 2021, a 100% increase from 2020.

