Time For Viewers To Click to Invest? Going Public's Companies May Be Closing Their Funding Rounds Soon

Only 28 days remain for the big finale of “Going Public,” a series that allows viewers to click-to-invest while they watch.
In this episode, digital marketing guru Josh Snow is back to work with music-streaming platform TREBEL and cybersecurity-training business NGT Academy on growth strategy and innovating marketing techniques.
“Buying time is really the best way to grow a business,” Snow said.
Snow continues his mentorship, delving deep into business tools and concepts. He discusses the importance of growing smart, minimum monetizable scale, and key performance indicators.
Meanwhile, luxury handbag maker Hammitt is taking yet another shot at pitching investors, and business mentor Jeff Hoffman makes a return visit to the personalized skincare company PROVEN to check up on its brand marketing initiatives.
More Highlights of Episode 6
- Hammitt meets with billionaire investor Chris Burch for a potential investment opportunity. The company reports unaudited sales of $15 million in 2019, $17.6 million in 2020, and $30 million projected for 2021. It opens the door for retail investors here.
- TREBEL plans its expansion into the Latin American market and kick-starts the process with three big announcements, including partnerships with professional athletes and world-renowned artists. Its funding round closes on March 30. Retail investors can dive in here.
- NGT Academy showcases the efficacy of its training program, showing how a forklift operator, stay-at-home mom, and school teacher went from novices to cybersecurity experts after participating in the program. NGT’s mission to change a million lives can be directly supported here.
- PROVEN showcases its website and branding revamp. Data and artificial intelligence become a core statement to its personalized skincare offerings. Also, a seasoned entrepreneur joins Proven’s advisory board and becomes an official member of the team. Investors can join the movement here.
“We’ve officially passed the halfway point on ‘Going Public,’” host Lauren Simmons said.
With many of these Regulation A funding rounds coming to a close soon, investors may only have a short window of time to act on any company.
