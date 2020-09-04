Handle Your Financials Like a Parent With This One Thing

Trying to manage the day-to-day chaos of your household with kids is like herding cats. Sometimes you’ve got to cut your losses and let some of the must-dos slide.

Kid 1 doesn’t wear underwear anymore? Fine! No. 2 has decided to become a vegetarian? Perfect. Maybe Kid 3 is curled up in the dog bed, but hey, at least she’s sleeping.

It’s fine to let the little things go in the whirlwind of parenthood, but your life insurance, will and finances don’t have to be on that list. Fabric is an online platform designed to help you plan like a parent and tackle your to-do list.

What’s Unique About Fabric?

Fabric knows you’d do anything to protect your kids. The service is designed with parents in mind, and each of its offerings can help you check off important protections.

Fabric’s 3 branches help you keep life in order. You can buy a term life insurance policy through Fabric in less than 10 minutes. You can create a Fabric will online for free in about 5 minutes. Fabric’s Vault app is available for iPhone and Android to help you put all your financial information in one hub.

Term Life Insurance

Fabric offers you life insurance with various terms and coverage options so you can find exactly what you need. Its quick online check will help you determine which policy option is best.

Apply online or through the Fabric app to get started. Fabric might contact you if more information is needed to determine eligibility. If a health exam is required, Fabric will let you set up a home visit right from your phone. Customer service is readily available and top-notch.

Just like your kids, Fabric policies come in all shapes and sizes. Tailor your term length or coverage amount before you buy to customize your monthly premiums.

Free Wills Online

Fabric created its will process especially for young families with the help of legal experts. It’s streamlined and easy to understand, so you don’t need to worry about swimming through a bunch of legal jargon.

You can take care of the major issues like who will become guardians of your kids and who will serve as the beneficiaries of your life insurance. Fabric even lets you mirror one will, so your spouse can copy your homework and tweak a few things to make their own individual will.

The process only requires you to answer a few questions. Most users finish in about five minutes. Fabric outlines how you can make your will legally binding. You just need a printer, a pen and two witnesses to make it all official.

You can share the details with your important people and store the will in your Fabric Vault.

Fabric Vault

The Fabric Vault can give you a snapshot of your finances on your phone anytime. See the balance of your cash, investments, credit card debt and other loans in a single scroll. It’s simple to list several accounts if you don’t share with your spouse.

Fabric leverages Plaid to pull all your account information. The Vault can also file away your life insurance policy and will. The app makes it easy to collaborate with your partner on every step of your family’s financial life with a single tap.

Make Fabric Your First Stop

The chaos of your home life doesn’t need to follow you to the bank. Fabric makes it easy for you to check off your to-dos and make major life decisions between pancakes, dance class and whatever else flies your way. Check out the Fabric app to get started now.