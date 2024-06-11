EXCLUSIVE: Horizon Fintex and Diamond Lake Minerals Ink $3.75M Deal to Enhance Upstream Trading Liquidity (UPDATED)

Loading... Loading...

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated the correct the typo of 10 million newly issued shares in Diamond Lake Minerals to 1 million.

GlobexUS Holdings Corp ("Horizon Fintex"), powering the regulated tokenized-securities exchange Upstream, has entered into a $3.75 million share exchange agreement with Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc DLMI, a company that specializes in digital assets, SEC-registered tokenized securities, and tokenized commercial and community real estate.

Horizon Fintex issued 1,250 common shares, priced at $3,000 per share, in exchange for 1 million newly issued shares in Diamond Lake Minerals.

The share exchange partnership aims to bring new issuers to list on Upstream, increase Upstream's trading liquidity, and provide economic benefit to each other's shareholders.

Diamond Lake Minerals also entered into a Cooperation, Marketing & Referral Agreement with a Horizon Fintex subsidiary as a commercial advisor to introduce and refer issuers seeking to list on Upstream.

Uniquely on Upstream, investors are directly connected to the exchange with their Upstream trading app, eliminating the need for stockbroker middlemen.

Investors trade in real time 20 hours a day, five days a week, with streamlined onboarding and transparent order books where everyone sees level-2 bids and offers.

Horizon CEO and Upstream Co-Creator Brian Collins said, "Creating a streamlined onramp for DLMI issuers to deposit shares and list or dual list on Upstream for secondary trading provides issuers with expanded liquidity opportunities and access to Upstreams' growing investor community."

GlobexUS Holdings Corp. is currently allowing retail investors to invest and own a piece of the technology powering Upstream.

Investors are not investing directly in Upstream. However, they are investing in GlobexUS Holdings Corp., the parent company of Horizon Globex GmbH, which powers Upstream, earning 50% of the listing and trading revenues generated by Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market.

Price Action: DLMI shares closed at $11.25 on Monday.