S&P Global Buys ChartIQ, Touts 'Deeper Resources, Vast Library Of Financial Data'

S&P Global Inc SPGI recently acquired financial services charting provider ChartIQ.

The deal forms part of S&P’s Global Market Intelligence division and further enhances the firm's flagship Capital IQ Pro platform.

Warren Breakstone, the head of desktop and channel solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence, told Benzinga back in 2020 that his team was aggressively leaning toward delivering expanded capabilities and de-burdening clients.

The acquisition of charting and data visualization platform ChartIQ, which fell under the Cosaic umbrella with Finsemble, underscores S&P’s commitment to merging “data and workflow with compelling analytical capabilities and advanced charting,” Breakstone noted in a release. “Clients will now also benefit from the leading charting solution to unlock new opportunities and insights from this data.”

Cosaic and S&P both have offices in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Cosaic CEO Dan Schleifer explained that ChartIQ is everything traders need, sporting customizability, rich technical analysis, rules-based alerting, post-trade analytics, as well as real-time futures, and options charting.

“It’s been built for our clients — brokerages, financial websites technology providers, etcetera — to customize as part of their own applications and workflow,” Schleifer said. “For our clients, top-notch charting is necessary, but not sufficient to differentiate. ChartIQ enables them to customize not just the look and feel, but also to build custom analytics, overlay proprietary data, and integration into execution management,” among other things.

Breakstone says visualization was key to unlocking the value of their data and analytics. S&P “reached out to see if there was a fit.”

The acquisition followed soon after.

ChartIQ will continue to be offered as a standalone graphics package with bonus S&P data embedded. S&P will integrate ChartIQ’s data sets in its offers like Capital IQ Pro, the firm’s flagship market data platform, as well.

Now, there will be “even deeper resources and a vast library of financial data sets to visualize,” Schleifer said. “[Our] team that has built, sold, and supported ChartIQ all along is continuing with S&P and will continue to innovate and service our clients and partners.”

Going forward, Schliefer will be the CEO of Finsemble, the desktop interoperability product he launched in 2017.

“As the co-founder of ChartIQ, I’m super excited to watch and cheer from the sidelines as the ChartIQ team grows to the next level as part of S&P Global,” he said.

