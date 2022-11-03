Hey, Michael Saylor! You're Invited To Benzinga's December 2022 NYC Crypto And Fintech Events. See You There?

Benzinga cordially invites Michael Saylor to attend. No RSVP is required. Just show up, and we’ll cover your stay, too!

We know you’re busy and haven’t been able to respond to our invitations. That’s okay! We believe in the legacy you’re building and that your presence will be an asset to our events.

Founded in 2009 by CEO Jason Raznick, Detroit-based Benzinga is one of the largest content providers to global brokerages and media houses, including Yahoo, MarketWatch, and Insider.

Large, in-person, thought-leadership, deal-making, networking, and educational events create opportunities for investors and project leaders to add to their skillset and foster new relationships and partners. Among the attendees at our next event:

"Shark Tank's" Kevin O'Leary

SkyBridge's Anthony Scaramucci

CFTC's Christy Goldsmith Romero ,

, eToro US CEO Lule Demmissie

Leaders from the likes of Yuga Labs, State Street, Vanguard, Circle, and Laguna Labs are also expected to join.

Michael Saylor - The Bitcoin Bull, Promoting Education & Awareness

Michael Saylor founded and is the Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy (MSTR). He is also the founder of Alarm.com (ALRM). Saylor is the inventor on over 40 patents and is the author of “The Mobile Wave,” which was ranked #5 on The Wall Street Journal Bestseller 2011.

Like many of the great leaders in Web3 that have crossed over from tech to fintech, Saylor was not a fan of Bitcoin in 2013 when he tweeted that Bitcoin’s days were numbered. By 2020, Saylor had reassessed his position on the world’s most famous cryptocurrency, and his tweets reflected his new opinion. In October last year, Saylor tweeted: “In these challenging times, #Bitcoin represents hope to billions of people in need of an instrument of economic empowerment.”

By December 2021, MicroStrategy had accumulated over 121,000 Bitcoin worth more than $4 billion. Saylor reportedly personally holds millions of dollars in Bitcoin.

Saylor began 2022 by launching a Bitcoin academy page on the MicroStrategy site titled “Bitcoin is Hope” to educate people about cryptocurrency across the US. He founded and currently serves as a trustee for the Saylor Academy, a non-profit organization that has provided free education for more than 1 million students.

Saylor helped persuade Elon Musk to supply Tesla and SpaceX with Bitcoin as a treasury reserve instead of cash or gold. When Tesla announced purchasing $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, the price reached its first all-time high in 2021.

In 2022, Saylor became known as “The Bitcoin Bull” due to his vocal optimism about the future of decentralized digital currency during the crypto bear market. Recently, Saylor stepped down as CEO of MicroStrategies and became executive chairman. In August, he tweeted: “In my next job, I intend to focus more on #Bitcoin.”

Because of his vision and advocacy for Bitcoin and his ongoing dedication to educating the non-crypto world, Saylor has become a global champion for cryptocurrency. These qualities would make Saylor an invaluable addition to the December Benzinga events.

Benzinga will give a platform and voice to some of the most extraordinary individuals in the space at this December’s Future of Crypto and Fintech Awards events. Tickets are still available.