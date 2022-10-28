5 Philadelphia Fintech Companies To Watch: Venmo, InstaMed And More

Fintech has not only changed the way we do business, but how we lead our daily lives. Millions of times every day, Americans use fintech apps like Venmo and Zelle to send money straight from their phones, or Paypal and TorFx, to conduct business transactions.

Fintech applications include robo-advisors and peer-to-peer lending apps like MoneyLion and Chime, as well as investment and cryptocurrency apps like Robinhood and Coinbase.

Philadelphia Fintech Companies

NYC and Silicon Valley are not the only places where great fintech companies are thriving. Philadelphia, one of the leading capital market centers in the United States, has its own share of well-known fintech companies as well. Here are five Philadelphia fintech companies to watch:

Venmo

If you send money via a mobile app, chances are you already know about Venmo. Venmo is one of the most popular peer-to-peer payment apps when it comes to sending money, especially personal transactions. Payments can be made quickly and easily from the Venmo app on your phone. Venmo was founded in 2009 and is owned by PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.

InstaMed

Medical care facilities are often bogged down with managing payments. This takes time away from doing what they’re really there to do: provide care. InstaMed is a fintech platform that helps health care providers plan their accounting operations and improve service delivery. The platform serves patients and hospital employees alike by helping with staff compensation, bill settlement, electronic money transfers and more.

Neat

If you’re looking for a great fintech company to help you with digital filing and managing your finances, look no further than the Neat Company. With Neat, you can monitor all your accounting records online with their account storage app. Through their digital interface, you can automate your company’s financial workflow, as well.

Nth Round

Nth Round is one-stop shopping when it comes to equity management software. Nth Round helps provide private finance and liquidity to companies, allowing them to assess management, equity and stockholders. The software gives business owners and stakeholders alike greater insight into their investment portfolio.

Picwell

If you’re looking for a great fintech app that will help you with your employee health care needs, Picwell is the company for you. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Picwell helps companies choose their own personalized health plans through its forecasting tool. The tool helps employees predict lifestyle, financial data and health claims when choosing which insurance they’ll need.