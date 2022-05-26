Webull CEO Announces Launch Of $0 OTC Trading In Anniversary Letter To Clients

Webull Financial, a commission-free online stock trading platform, formally celebrated its fourth birthday with a letter from its CEO, Anthony Denier.

What Happened: In his statement, Denier said Webull lowered the barrier to a sophisticated zero-commission alternative for trading U.S. stocks, ETFs, options and cryptocurrencies.

Before, “[t]he choice was either to pay enormously high fees for platforms that offered disappointing mobile experience or be relegated to using watered-down mobile platforms for the sake of no commissions.”

“I believe Webull has been instrumental in changing that dynamic by providing professional-level tools, analytics, and execution speeds, while still allowing for an enjoyable user experience with no cost or subscription barriers to get in the way.”

Why It Matters: In the last year, Webull added more than 40 tradable coins, as well as built out a robust analytics package and options trading platform equipped with advanced order types and products such as standard and nano index options.

To celebrate its four-year anniversary, the brokerage will now support OTC stock trading for zero commission.

“I am forever grateful to our intelligent, loyal, and supportive Webull clients who make us better every day,” said Denier.

Photo: rafapress via Shutterstock