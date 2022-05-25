 Skip to main content

TOGGLE AI, IBKR Start Initiative To Lower Trading Costs For Users
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 25, 2022 7:29am   Comments
TOGGLE AI announced an initiative that enables customers to trade for free using Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR).

IBKR clients who use TOGGLE AI will receive a reimbursement for their trading fees each month, as well as special pricing for options contracts, limited to the dollar value of a user's TOGGLE AI subscription.

"For nearly four decades, retail investors have been strong-armed into accepting opaque pricing structures and bloated fees from most brokerages," said TOGGLE AI co-founder and CEO Jan Szilagyi.

"Combining TOGGLE’s cutting-edge technology with Interactive Broker’s innovative commission structure will be transformative for investors who expect more from their brokerages. My hope is that collaboration will push the industry as a whole to offer transparent pricing structures – and more affordable fees."

