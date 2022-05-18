Social.Trade Updates 'All-In-One Platform', Adds Options Flow And More Brokers

Social.Trade announced updates to its platform that is disrupting the way investors engage with each other and markets.

The development comes as the broker-agnostic social trading fintech looks to add to its user's edges. Traditional social trading platforms force traders to manually type out and share their trades with followers.

Social.Trade, on the other hand, has an ‘Automated Alerts’ bot that instantaneously shares trades across social media like Discord, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), and Telegram, allowing followers to participate more quickly.

All trades are verified, and integrated brokerages include Charles Schwab Corporation-owned (NYSE: SCHW) TD Ameritrade and Tradier, with more coming soon.

Why It Matters: Social.Trade’s value is beyond that of a service for users to share verified trades. The firm also offers real-time news and options activity, as well as tools to analyze trade performance.

Pictured: Social.Trade’s flow dashboard.

“We’re focused on building an all-in-one platform that has everything the modern social trader could want,” Social.Trade founder Joe Masson told Benzinga. “Social.Trade is now in more than a dozen Discord communities, with over 30 trade leaders supported.”

Pictured: Social.Trade’s TradeTracker dashboard.