Atom Finance Democratizes Investment Intelligence With B2B Embedded API, UI Kit

Atom Finance, a modern financial knowledge platform, has launched an embedded stock and crypto intelligence technology for trading platforms.

What Happened: The offer includes a series of APIs, WebSockets, and embedded UIs that unlock unique insights and visualizations for integration onto existing trading platforms.

“By partnering with fintechs, neobanks, and brokers that share our enthusiasm to democratize investment intelligence, more investors will have access to the cutting-edge technology they need to achieve investment success,” said Eric Shoykhet, Atom’s CEO and Founder.

Why It Matters: The development comes as Atom looks to cement its leadership in providing retail and institutional investors breaking news, company research and analyst commentary, financials, investor documents and holdings, real-time stock quotes, screeners for stocks, and much more.

Going forward, Atom is looking to expand internationally, providing white-labeled services to banks and brokerage firms, that bolster user experiences.

“Atom isn’t a data provider,” said Ivan Zlatar, VP of B2B at Atom. “All of the premium investment intelligence we offer--from earnings and insights to visualizations and analysis--is derived from carefully aggregated data to deliver everything you need to build a winning investment intelligence platform.”