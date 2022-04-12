How Serial Entrepreneur Anthony Zhang Went From Nearly Dying To Creating Vinovest, One Of The Most Successful Wine Investing Platforms In The World

On the latest episode of the #RazReport, Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick caught up with Anthony Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Vinovest.

What Is Vinovest: Founded in 2020, Vinovest is an alternative investment platform that provides access to the niche market of wine investing. Historically, wine investing has been limited to high-net-worth individuals. Vinovest is changing that.

Who Is Anthony Zhang: Anthony's journey is a remarkable story. A born entrepreneur, he started his first company, a food delivery service called EnvoyNow, while a student at the University of Southern California. While there he was in an accident that left him initially paralyzed from the neck down.

But that didn't stop him. Despite being in his 20's, Anthony has already sold two businesses. Vinovest is his third entrepreneurial venture.

Watch or listen to the full conversation between Jason Raznick and Anthony Zhang below. To learn more about Vinovest, click here.

