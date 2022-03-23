 Skip to main content

Here's How Interactive Brokers' IMPACT App Lets You Reduce Carbon Footprints
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2022 7:14pm   Comments
Here's How Interactive Brokers' IMPACT App Lets You Reduce Carbon Footprints

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) on Wednesday added a new tool to help users make lasting impacts on the environment.

Available through IBKR’s IMPACT mobile trading platform, Carbon Offsets empower users to reduce carbon footprints.

For example, if a user was to take a trip and fly on an airplane, they could tap the “Offset Your Carbon” banner on the IMPACT app, select flight time in hours, and purchase carbon offsets to positively impact the planet.

“Sustainability and environmental consciousness are not isolated aspects, they speak to a collective culture. A culture that is aware of the interconnected nature of our global community. As a result, we continue to develop products that are in service to this collective culture,” said Will Peterffy, ESG Director at Interactive Brokers.

“Carbon Offsets makes it easy for our clients to participate in the emerging collective culture dedicated to stewarding our planet while investing in companies that further align with their values through the IMPACT app."

Click here to learn more about Interactive Brokers’ innovation across new, emerging markets, as well as its commitment to sustainability.

