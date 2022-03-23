2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Camino Financial, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Sean Salas from Camino Financial as a nominee for Most Impactful Fintech Executive.

Camino Financial was founded in 2014.

Camino Financial — an AI-powered community lending platform — offers affordable credit and wealth building solutions to overlooked entrepreneurs. The Company is a nationally certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with oversight by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Since inception, Camino Financial has funded over $140,000,000 across the United States, netting above $95,000,000 in incremental revenues and fees saved among its members. Camino Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with supporting offices in Mexico City, Mexico and Bogota, Colombia.

Sean Salas is a Fintech executive and visionary on a mission to enable overlooked entrepreneurs everywhere to unlock their untapped potential for wealth creation. He serves as the CEO and Co-Founder of Camino Financial - an AI-powered community lending platform - offering affordable credit and wealth building solutions to overlooked entrepreneurs.

At Camino Financial, Sean has built a team of 120+ associates across the U.S. and Latin America to uphold this vision.

For more information, visit Camino Financial at https://www.caminofinancial.com/.

