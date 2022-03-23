2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Accern, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Accern as a nominee for Best Data Analysis Tool and Best Financial Research Company.

Accern was founded in 2014.

Accern is a no-code AI platform that enables teams at financial organizations to easily build machine learning models that uncover signals and trends from unstructured data for better risk and investment decisions. Teams use Accern to build and deploy Natural Language Processing (NLP) and predictive models, specifically trained for financial use cases, to automate processes, find value in data, and inform better business decisions — faster and more accurately than ever before. Enterprise clients such as Allianz and Mizuho Bank use Accern to save time, increase productivity, and make smarter risk and investment decisions.

