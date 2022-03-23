2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Lagoon, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Lagoon as a nominee for Best Investment Research Tech, Most Innovative in Capital Markets, Best New Product, Best Data Analysis Tool.

Lagoon was founded in 2020.

Lagoon is a high-performance data platform, enabling professional investors to make smarter investment decisions by seamlessly focusing on the most relevant and reliable KPIs, building and monitoring strategies critical for investment analysis and risk hedging.

