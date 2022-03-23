2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Privé Technologies, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Privé Technologies as a nominee for Best Robo-Advisor, Best Portfolio Tracker, Best API, Most Innovative in Capital Markets, Best Financial Planning Software.

Privé Technologies was founded in 2011.

Privé Technologies is a leading innovator in the financial and wealth management industries, through its provision of comprehensive, integrated, and modular wealth management solutions to financial service providers.

Quantit is recognized as one of the leading fintech companies in Korea, which produces and supplies market-leading (based on return performance verified by the Korean government) diverse models that satisfy the needs of financial investment companies and its own B2C clients.

For more information, visit https://www.privetechnologies.com/.

