2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: KoinWorks, Award Nomination Announced

KoinWorks was founded in 2016.

KoinWorks is the first Super Financial App with over 1.5M users, serving as a one-stop shop for SMEs kicking off their entrepreneurial journey all the way to those who are scaling their business.

Originally founded as a peer-to-peer lending company, KoinWorks has since evolved into a full-financial solution platform for SMEs, even providing financial literacy tools. In just one simple application, users can create an online bank account, apply for a credit card, access payroll services, access HR management systems specifically for smaller businesses and much more.

Ultimately, KoinWorks is committed to serving Indonesia’s underserved and underbanked.

