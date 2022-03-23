2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: EQIFI, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents EQIFI as a nominee for Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments.

EQIFI, the first DeFi project powered by a licensed and regulated digital bank, is setting new standards, establishing trustless transactions, and driving real-world adoption.

EQIFI's infrastructure is optimized for real-time digital interactions. We are at the forefront of embracing today’s ever-demanding culture that wishes to embrace the evolution of digital technologies.

EQIFI is powered by EQIBank. Launched in 2015, EQIBank is one of the world's leading digital banks and offers tax-neutral personal and corporate banking services in multiple currencies to clients in over 180 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.eqifi.com/.

