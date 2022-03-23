2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Push Technology, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Push Technology as a nominee for Most Innovative in Capital Markets.

Push Technology was founded in 2006.

Push Technology pioneered and leads the market in real-time, event-data streaming and messaging solutions that power mission-critical applications worldwide.

Push’s Diffusion, the Intelligent Event-Data Platform, consumes raw event data in any size, format or velocity, enriches event data in-flight, and delivers event data reliably and at massive scale with secure, fine-grained, role-based access control. Diffusion is purpose-built to simplify and accelerate event-driven, real-time application development, reduce operational costs, and speed time-to-market.

Diffusion is available on-premise, in-the-cloud, or in hybrid configurations, to fit the specific business, regulatory, and infrastructure requirements of the event-driven applications operating in today’s everything connected world.

