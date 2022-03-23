2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: InsiderFinance, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents InsiderFinance as a nominee for Best New Product.

InsiderFinance was founded in 2020.

InsiderFinance provides the data, tools, education, and community traders need to succeed in the financial markets. Our robust platform makes big data and complex technical analysis easy to understand and simple to use, giving traders of any experience level the tools and actionable insights for better and quicker data-driven decisions in trading any asset class. Combined with comprehensive education and a supportive trading community, InsiderFinance is the most complete platform for retail traders to level the playing field with institutional investors.

