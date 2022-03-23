2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: The C3 Fund, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga's Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents The C3 Fund as a nominee for Best Software for Swing Trading, Most Innovative in Capital Markets, Best API, Best Trading Technology, and Best Automated Trading Software.

The C3 Fund was founded in 2017.

C3 is a FinTech company, who's algorithm uses artificial intelligence-based technical analysis and machine learning, with predictive analytics to invest in niche sectors like cannabis and crypto. C3 removes emotions from trading by focusing on automated trading using a proprietary Smart Frequency Trading algorithm which analyzes multiple data points to create potential trades. C3 has been trading cannabis companies since 8/01/2019 with a 2021 annual return of 147%.

