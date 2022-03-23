2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Kabbage, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Kabbage as a nominee for Best Financial Literacy Tool.

Kabbage was founded in 2008.

Kabbage from American Express has innovated a data and technology platform to provide U.S. small businesses digital cash flow solutions, including online business checking accounts with 1.1% APY on balances up to $100,000, online payments to get paid faster, business analytics to forecast and track cash flow 24/7, and flexible lines of credit up to $150,000. Kabbage uses real-time data and automation to provide an integrated suite of financial tools empowering small businesses to spend less time on their books and more time on building thriving businesses.

