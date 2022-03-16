2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Fondex.pro, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Fondex.pro as a nominee for Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency.

Fondex.pro was founded in 2017.

Fondex.pro is an award-winning, online CFD broker, established in 2017. With more than 600 instruments across 7 asset classes and 40+ digital assets as deposits, Fondex.pro allows investors to create a well-diversified trading portfolio.

For more information, visit Fondex.pro at https://fondex.pro/en/. Cast your vote for them to win the Benzinga People’s Choice Award HERE.

Start your application for the 2022 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards HERE.