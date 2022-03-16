2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Strike.Market, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Strike.Market as a nominee for Best Investment Research Tech

Strike.Market was founded in 2021.

Strike.Market is a next-level stock analysis combining traditional and alternative data to help you make the best investment decisions at the right moment using real-time data.

