SRAX Foresees Surging Revenue As Millennials Go All-In On Corporate Transparency

SaaS company SRAX offers a robust suite of cutting-edge products that facilitate engagement between public companies and investors, both existing and potential

SRAX forecasts a record first quarter of $11.5 million in revenue as part of 2022 revenue in the range of $46-$48 million

The company bought back ~$800,000 during Q2 2021, paid a dividend in January, and optimized its cap table via the elimination of an ATM filing

There are common fundamental threads between investing 30 years ago and today, but many things are extremely different. The digital age has changed everything, and fintech companies like SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) have their finger on the pulse of the new modality, where investors and companies alike are all-in on transparency, social media, and big data. SRAX, recognizing the challenges public companies face in engaging and attracting investors, amassed a suite of solutions to help connect public entities with investment communities.

SRAX’s premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, is specialized to provide companies all the requisite tools necessary for a public company to thrive. The turnkey tech is designed to create…

Image sourced from Pixabay

