2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: InvestX Best Alternative Investments Platform Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, in November 2022.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers, those top companies, and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index for their accomplishments innovating, as well as merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents InvestX with the Best Alternative Investments Platform award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2014, InvestX is a fintech specializing in the pre-IPO private equity asset class.

The company is a pioneer in providing access to growing private markets and has helped Uber, SpaceX, Pinterest, Airbnb, Spotify, Instacart and many more.

In the simplest way possible: InvestX brings liquidity and innovation to private equity deals on behalf of portfolio managers and advisers.

Offering: InvestX provides access to carefully-selected, exciting companies, allowing retail investors, portfolio managers and advisers to invest in innovators with low minimums.

“Very few IPO shares of top issues go directly to retail…,” said Marcus New, CEO of InvestX. “In the past, retail investors could receive an allotment through their broker, however, this is less common today.”

Innovation Outlook: InvestX seeks to make an impact in the pre-IPO, private equity asset class.

“Retail drives a lot of momentum for trading and liquidity,” said New on InvestX’s efforts to innovate and iterate. “InvestX helps investors get access to pre-IPO shares, leveling the playing field!