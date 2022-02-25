2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: ForwardAI Best API Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, in November 2022.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers, those top companies, and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index for their accomplishments innovating, as well as merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents ForwardAI with the Best API Award Nomination.

Context: Founded in 2021, ForwardAI is a fintech specializing in small business banking, lending and accounting technology.

The company is a pioneer in the industry and has helped Sage, Xero and Zoho.

In the simplest way possible: bridges the gap for financial institutions, lenders and other fintechs.

Offering: ForwardAI provides premium accounting and business data APIs, a white-label partner portal and a cash flow forecasting portal, allowing banks, lenders, fintechs, accountants and SMBs to access and gather deep insights from accounting and business data.

“It’s exciting to be in a position where I can help both small businesses and banks,” said Jag Barpagga, CIO & co-founder. “Being a part of a project that can help so many people keeps me going and encourages me to work as hard as possible.”

Innovation Outlook: ForwardAI seeks to make an impact in the banking, lending and accounting information sector.

“Nothing motivates me more than thinking of when the solution is fully implemented worldwide and actively solving the problems I mentioned are being faced by small business and bigger institutions alike,” said Barpagga on ForwardAI’s efforts to innovate and iterate.