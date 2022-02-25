2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Guarda | Secure Crypto Wallet Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, in November 2022.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers, those top companies, and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index for their accomplishments innovating, as well as merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Guarda with Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2017, Guarda is a fintech specializing in cryptocurrency wallets.

The company is a pioneer in the cryptocurrency wallet industry and has helped consumers secure their crypto assets.

In the simplest way possible: Guarda helps users securely send, receive, manage, store, exchange and stake crypto assets.

Offering: Guarda provides security, allowing crypto investors and traders to confidently manage their assets.