2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: ARK 7, Best Alternative Investments Platform

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Ark7 with the Best Alternative Investments Platform award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2018, Ark7 is a fintech specializing in fractional real estate investing.

The company is a pioneer in the real estate industry and has helped thousands of retail investors.

In the simplest way possible: Ark7 allows investors to purchase fractional shares of real estate investment properties.

Offering: Ark7provides investment opportunities, allowing everyday investors to purchase shares in real estate.

Innovation Outlook: Ark7 seeks to make an impact in real estate.