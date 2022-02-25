Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents ViewTrade Holding Corp. with the Best Trading Technology, Best New Product and Best API award nominations.

Context: Founded in 2000, ViewTrade Holding Corp. is a fintech specializing agency brokerage for the wealth management, private client and retail brokerage divisions of regulated brokers and banks in anti-money laundering (AML)-compliant countries.

The company is a pioneer in the financial services industry, helping non-U.S. companies seeking access to the U.S. equity and options markets.

ViewTrade Holding Corp. provides a cloud-based application programming interface (API) infrastructure and services to empower the trading and investing lifecycle from account onboarding to executing the trade for financial firms worldwide.

Offering: ViewTrade provides transparency and rules-based controls that protect businesses and give them the stability they need to grow.

“ViewTrade offers financial services firms several tools to plug into their existing trading platforms, enabling those firms to provide greater insight to their retail investors who wish to invest in U.S. markets,” said ViewTrade Securities Operations Manager Garrett Dombrowski said.

Innovation Outlook: VistaTrade Holding Corp. seeks to make an impact in financial services.

“We cater to diverse markets working with traditional broker-dealers and more progressive fintech firms and digital banks,” Annabel Lukens, head of institutional clients, said on the company’s efforts to innovate and iterate. “While we work with some of the biggest and best in financial services, we take pride in offering boutique, personalized client service covering every time zone.”