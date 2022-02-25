2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Percent, Best New Product Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Percent with the Best New Product award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2018, Percent is a fintech specializing in financial infrastructure solutions.

The company is a pioneer in the financial infrastructure industry and has helped companies of any size raise flexible debt capital.

Percent leverages proprietary technologies, integrations and data to bring transparency and efficiency to lenders and credit transactions. Its platforms have powered more than $700 million in transaction volume in a multi-trillion-dollar lending market.

Offering: Percent provides a digitally native solution, allowing companies to streamline the deal-making process for both sell-side and buy-side firms underwriting private credit transactions.

“We are bringing the due diligence processes seen in the heavily regulated public markets to all transactions on our private credit platform,” said IPercent Head of Credit Rohit Bharill said.

Innovation Outlook: Percent seeks to make an impact in private credit transactions.

“Our underwriter offering was built by underwriters for underwriters,” President Prath Reddy said on Percent’s efforts to innovate and iterate. “Thanks to our evolving infrastructure, we are opening up an area of the market that until now has been uneconomical for underwriters to consider.”