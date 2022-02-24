2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: TOGGLE AI, Award Nominations Announced

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents TOGGLE AI with the Best Financial Research Company, Best New Product, Best Trading Technology, Best Investment Research Tech, Best, Data Analysis Tool, Most Innovative in Capital Markets, and Best Financial Research Company award nominations.

Context: Founded in 2019, TOGGLE AI is a fintech specializing in democratizing market insights and tools.

The company is a pioneer in the Fintech industry and has helped institutional and retail investors alike.

In the simplest way possible: TOGGLE AI provides simple, actionable market insights.

Offering: TOGGLE AI provides market insights, allowing investors to outperform the market.

“TOGGLE empowers [traders] with tools that dramatically improve their odds of success and makes hedge-fund grade analytics and data accessible to every investor,” said Jan Szilagyi, CEO and co-founder of TOGGLE AI.

Innovation Outlook: TOGGLE AI seeks to make an impact in expanding access to high-quality market insights.