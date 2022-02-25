2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: MAJORITY, Best Financial Literacy Tool And Most Impactful Fintech Executive Award Nominations

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents MAJORITY with the Best Financial Literacy Tool and Most Impactful Fintech Executive Award Nominations.

Context: Founded in 2019, MAJORITY is a fintech specializing in mobile banking for migrants.

The company is a pioneer in the mobile banking industry and has helped migrants access banking services.

MAJORITY is a one-stop-shop mobile bank and community membership for migrants in the United States.

Offering: MAJORITY provides mobile banking services, giving migrants access to an FDIC-insured banking account featuring early direct deposit and zero overdraft fees, a Visa debit card with cashback and community discounts and other features.

Innovation Outlook: MAJORITY seeks to make an impact in financial services.

“We are the first digital financial services company dedicated to the success of modern migrants in the U.S.,” said the company on its Twitter account”