2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Form3, Most Impactful Fintech Executive Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Form3 with the Most Impactful Fintech Executive award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2016, Form3 is a fintech specializing in payment technology.

The company is a pioneer in the payments industry and has helped banks and regulated fintechs around the world.

In the simplest way possible: Form3 provides banks and fintechs with end-to-end managed payments service that delivers complete payment processing, clearing and settlement to the universe of payment schemes through a single application programming interface (API).

Offering: Form3 provides cloud-based, critical payment infrastructure allowing first-tier banks and regulated fintechs across the U.K. and Europe to complete end-to-end payments.

“Financial institutions need the ability to deliver real-time payment processing at pace in order to thrive in today’s digital economy,” Form3 CEO Michael Mueller said. “Migrating critical payments infrastructure to a fully managed service in the cloud is significant, and we use only proven technology, people and services to not only get the job done but future proof at every step, ensuring highly secure payment processing, clearing, settlement and reconciliation in milliseconds.”

Innovation Outlook: Form3 seeks to make an impact in the payments industry.

“More and more financial institutions are placing mission-critical processes onto a platform,” said Mueller on Form3’s efforts to innovate and iterate. “Cloud-native technology is now proven at an industrial scale and confidence is high and growing.”