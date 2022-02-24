WonderFi Acquires Sun Machine Entertainment, Lays Foundation For Foray Into Gaming And NFTs

After the introduction of an app experience in January, WonderFi Technologies Inc (NEO: WNDR) is launching WonderFi Interactive and acquiring Sun Machine Entertainment.

Sun Machine was founded by Wil Mozell, who has been building studios and game franchises for nearly three decades. He oversaw the development of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) products Gears of War and Kinect Sports, as well as sports experiences with the NFL, ESPN and UFC on Xbox.

What Happened: WonderFi is one of the leading, end-to-end consumer platforms for those seeking exposure to cryptocurrency and the emerging finance ecosystem of DeFi.

The company’s core offer is a platform for buying assets, earning interest and securing broad exposure to DeFi through index-type products.

Further, the firm’s January app launch laid the foundation for its foray into gaming and NFTs.

With this $17 million acquisition of Go BIG! Franchise owner and game development studio Sun Machine Entertainment, as well as the launch of the WonderFi Interactive division, WonderFi is bringing to market a new on-ramp to its ecosystem.

Why It Matters: Gaming is a universally accessible entry point for crypto and NFTs.

“I’m pretty bullish on a top-tier gaming publisher looking to introduce crypto into their system,” and gaming NFTs could “bring a non-crypto native audience to crypto for something other than financial investing," said Sam Bankman-Fried, a strategic investor in WonderFi.

Going Forward: WonderFi Interactive’s roadmap will include the integration of NFTs into the Go BIG! Franchise, and the development of new games.

“Gaming provides a universally accessible entry point for crypto and NFTs, and there are over 3 billion gamers worldwide,” said Cong Ly, Chief Technology Officer of WonderFi.

“WonderFi is in a position to create unique NFT opportunities through the Go BIG! Franchise and offer players the ability to earn IP-backed NFTs that are usable across the Go BIG! Franchise and the WonderFi ecosystem.”